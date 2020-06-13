/
3 bedroom apartments
192 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO
Jennings
7317 Harney Ave
7317 Harney Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
7317 Harney Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 936 square foot house sits on a 7,440 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Jennings
2856 Meadowlark Avenue
2856 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
888 sqft
Moline Acres
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.
Moline Acres
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.
Ferguson
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
Walnut Park West
6206 Emma Ave
6206 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, MO
The main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen and living room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Basement is unfinished with a garage. NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE ATTACHED
Bellefontaine
1143 Angeline Dr
1143 Angeline Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1046 sqft
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.
9745 Vickie Place
9745 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
Heartland proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
9728 Vickie
9728 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
We do not accept cash during the leasing process (Beware of scammers)
Jennings
7008 Paisley
7008 Paisley Drive, Flordell Hills, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
882 sqft
Call today to schedule a showing! We do not accept cash during the leasing process (Beware of scammers)
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
2284 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,581
1119 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Central West End Historic District
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2300 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
958 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Central West End Historic District
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.
Paddock Hills
2350 North Waterford Drive
2350 North Waterford Drive, Florissant, MO
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Florissant is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Spanish Lake
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.