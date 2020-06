Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 2 bedroom with huge back yard! - Come check out this 2 bedroom house today!

Sitting on a corner lot this home has lots of yard space!

Fenced in back yard

Newer flooring throughout

Great sized bedrooms

Laundry room located off of kitchen with lots of storage space

Eat in Kitchen

Nice sized living area with a bay window for all the natural lighting



Call 314-932-7004 ext 1 today for more information

and to schedule a showing



Ask about our Pet Policy



(RLNE5851573)