300 W 9th St

Amenities
Affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Henrietta.
Amenities included: central air and central heat.
Fresh paint
Oven and refrigerator included
Upstairs unit
No Utilities included.
Is pet friendly. Small dog or cat with approval and pet deposit of $200
Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
$500/month rent.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Mike Collins TREBRONS PROPERTIES at 918-791-1116 to learn more.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Portal functionality for prospective and current residents, including digital lease signing, online work order submission, and online payments.