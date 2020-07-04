All apartments in Henrietta
Find more places like 300 W 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrietta, MO
/
300 W 9th St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

300 W 9th St

300 W 9th St · (918) 791-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 W 9th St, Henrietta, MO 64036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
online portal
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Henrietta.
Amenities included: central air and central heat.
Fresh paint
Oven and refrigerator included
Upstairs unit
No Utilities included.
Is pet friendly. Small dog or cat with approval and pet deposit of $200
Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
$500/month rent.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Mike Collins TREBRONS PROPERTIES at 918-791-1116 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Portal functionality for prospective and current residents, including digital lease signing, online work order submission, and online payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W 9th St have any available units?
300 W 9th St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 W 9th St have?
Some of 300 W 9th St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
300 W 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 300 W 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 300 W 9th St offers parking.
Does 300 W 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 W 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W 9th St have a pool?
No, 300 W 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 300 W 9th St have accessible units?
No, 300 W 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 W 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 W 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 W 9th St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 300 W 9th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOWarrensburg, MOGreenwood, MOKnob Noster, MOSmithville, MORoeland Park, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Johnson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity