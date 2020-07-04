300 W 9th St

Amenities

Affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Henrietta.

Amenities included: central air and central heat.

Fresh paint

Oven and refrigerator included

Upstairs unit

No Utilities included.

Is pet friendly. Small dog or cat with approval and pet deposit of $200

Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.

$500/month rent.



