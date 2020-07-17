All apartments in Greene County
4893 East Lamonta Street

4893 East Lamonta Street · (417) 830-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4893 East Lamonta Street, Greene County, MO 65809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4893 East Lamonta Street · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MUST SEE Beautiful Home In Cooper Mill 4 Bedroom, Office, 2.5 Bath, Huge Backyard & Over Sized Garage - Truly A Must See!

This Executive Home Is Located In The Desirable Cooper Mill Estes Neighborhood!

This Home Has Many Amenties - Located Directly Across From Brand New Pool- Tennis Court- Basketball Court- Lawn Care Is Provided! It Has A Smart Home Security System, Bi-Monthly Pest Service Provided, A Screened Patio That Opens Up To A Deck That Features A Hot Tub, A Gorgeous Fire pit With Lots Of Space To Entertain! This Home Has It All!

It Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Bath With Office! It is 2,795 SqFt!
The 3 Garage Is Over sized With Lots of Builds-Ins and Attic Storage! Office Space With Built Ins And The Stairs Lead Up To Another Bedroom!

The Completely Updated Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops- A Center Island And All Stainless Appliances Included- Lots Of Cabinet Space. the Kitchen Opens Up To The Dining-Room That Features A Fireplace And Goes Off To A Screened Patio.

The Living-room Is Open- A Surround System Already Put In,Gorgeous Fireplace And Lots Of Space For Entertaining With The Formal Dining Area Right By It!

The Master Bedroom Features A Private Bathroom With A Walk-in Shower, Jetted Tub And A Spacious Walk-In Closet and High Ceilings.
Located Down The Hall Are Two Bedrooms With Spacious Closets And A Bathroom That Is Spacious And Has Double Vanity's!

The Deck Has A Hot Tub and Goes Down To A Beautiful Flagstone Patio That opens Up To A Fire pit! The Backyard is Completely Privacy Fenced And SO Spacious- With Two Entry Gates For Convenience.

- This Home Does NOT Come Furnished

Elementary School: Sequiota
Middle School: Pershing
High School: Glendale

(RLNE5880413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

