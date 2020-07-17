4893 East Lamonta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

MUST SEE Beautiful Home In Cooper Mill 4 Bedroom, Office, 2.5 Bath, Huge Backyard & Over Sized Garage - Truly A Must See!



This Executive Home Is Located In The Desirable Cooper Mill Estes Neighborhood!



This Home Has Many Amenties - Located Directly Across From Brand New Pool- Tennis Court- Basketball Court- Lawn Care Is Provided! It Has A Smart Home Security System, Bi-Monthly Pest Service Provided, A Screened Patio That Opens Up To A Deck That Features A Hot Tub, A Gorgeous Fire pit With Lots Of Space To Entertain! This Home Has It All!



It Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Bath With Office! It is 2,795 SqFt!

The 3 Garage Is Over sized With Lots of Builds-Ins and Attic Storage! Office Space With Built Ins And The Stairs Lead Up To Another Bedroom!



The Completely Updated Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops- A Center Island And All Stainless Appliances Included- Lots Of Cabinet Space. the Kitchen Opens Up To The Dining-Room That Features A Fireplace And Goes Off To A Screened Patio.



The Living-room Is Open- A Surround System Already Put In,Gorgeous Fireplace And Lots Of Space For Entertaining With The Formal Dining Area Right By It!



The Master Bedroom Features A Private Bathroom With A Walk-in Shower, Jetted Tub And A Spacious Walk-In Closet and High Ceilings.

Located Down The Hall Are Two Bedrooms With Spacious Closets And A Bathroom That Is Spacious And Has Double Vanity's!



The Deck Has A Hot Tub and Goes Down To A Beautiful Flagstone Patio That opens Up To A Fire pit! The Backyard is Completely Privacy Fenced And SO Spacious- With Two Entry Gates For Convenience.



- This Home Does NOT Come Furnished



Elementary School: Sequiota

Middle School: Pershing

High School: Glendale



(RLNE5880413)