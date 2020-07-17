4893 East Lamonta Street

Amenities
MUST SEE Beautiful Home In Cooper Mill 4 Bedroom, Office, 2.5 Bath, Huge Backyard & Over Sized Garage - Truly A Must See!
This Executive Home Is Located In The Desirable Cooper Mill Estes Neighborhood!
This Home Has Many Amenties - Located Directly Across From Brand New Pool- Tennis Court- Basketball Court- Lawn Care Is Provided! It Has A Smart Home Security System, Bi-Monthly Pest Service Provided, A Screened Patio That Opens Up To A Deck That Features A Hot Tub, A Gorgeous Fire pit With Lots Of Space To Entertain! This Home Has It All!
It Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Bath With Office! It is 2,795 SqFt!
The 3 Garage Is Over sized With Lots of Builds-Ins and Attic Storage! Office Space With Built Ins And The Stairs Lead Up To Another Bedroom!
The Completely Updated Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops- A Center Island And All Stainless Appliances Included- Lots Of Cabinet Space. the Kitchen Opens Up To The Dining-Room That Features A Fireplace And Goes Off To A Screened Patio.
The Living-room Is Open- A Surround System Already Put In,Gorgeous Fireplace And Lots Of Space For Entertaining With The Formal Dining Area Right By It!
The Master Bedroom Features A Private Bathroom With A Walk-in Shower, Jetted Tub And A Spacious Walk-In Closet and High Ceilings.
Located Down The Hall Are Two Bedrooms With Spacious Closets And A Bathroom That Is Spacious And Has Double Vanity's!
The Deck Has A Hot Tub and Goes Down To A Beautiful Flagstone Patio That opens Up To A Fire pit! The Backyard is Completely Privacy Fenced And SO Spacious- With Two Entry Gates For Convenience.
- This Home Does NOT Come Furnished
Elementary School: Sequiota
Middle School: Pershing
High School: Glendale
(RLNE5880413)