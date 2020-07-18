All apartments in Greene County
4622 West Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:55 PM

4622 West Avenue

4622 West Avenue · (417) 887-1836
Location

4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO 65810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath. Reverse osmosis whole house water filtration system. Large open basement has another bedroom and full bath, dry bar, exercise room, tons of storage and new water heater. The yard is privacy fenced and flat, perfect for any outdoor enjoyment you can think of! The view of the large back yard and greenspace from the kitchen is beautiful. Two large storage rooms and storage under stairs. Also, attic space above garage has flooring for additional storage. The utilities for this home are very affordable and reasonable. Love the neighborhood and pool. Waste/trash picked up twice per week. Owner pays HOA dues.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 West Avenue have any available units?
4622 West Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4622 West Avenue have?
Some of 4622 West Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4622 West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4622 West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4622 West Avenue offers parking.
Does 4622 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 West Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4622 West Avenue has a pool.
Does 4622 West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4622 West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 West Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
