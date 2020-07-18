4622 West Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage cats allowed

ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath. Reverse osmosis whole house water filtration system. Large open basement has another bedroom and full bath, dry bar, exercise room, tons of storage and new water heater. The yard is privacy fenced and flat, perfect for any outdoor enjoyment you can think of! The view of the large back yard and greenspace from the kitchen is beautiful. Two large storage rooms and storage under stairs. Also, attic space above garage has flooring for additional storage. The utilities for this home are very affordable and reasonable. Love the neighborhood and pool. Waste/trash picked up twice per week. Owner pays HOA dues.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.