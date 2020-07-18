All apartments in Greene County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3905 W. Wayland

3905 West Wayland Street · (417) 887-3004
Location

3905 West Wayland Street, Greene County, MO 65807

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3905 W. Wayland · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Spacious All Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in quiet neighborhood COMING SOON - Very nice and spacious all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with openers and remots, house waiting for you!. This home features nice landscaping, brick mailbox, covered entryway, newer carpeting, coat and linen closets, living area with recessed ceiling, wood burning fireplace with fan, kitchen and dining area with beautiful hardwood flooring, newer built in microwave and fridge with ice maker, stove-oven, dishwasher, separate large utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and attic fan. Master suite with recessed ceiling and fan with large walk in closet and full bath. Nice deck with an awesome view in privacy fenced backyard that includes a huge shed and fire pit. Desirable and secluded location at the end of a quiet street in Western Hills subdivision. All this for only $1200/mo with a $1200/deposit, sorry-no pets or inside smoking. Hunter Property Management is open Monday through Friday 9am to 4:30pm so call (417) 887-3004 for an appointment/showing. To view our other upcoming or "move in ready" properties-visit our website at www.hunterpropertymgt.com. Thank you for looking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 W. Wayland have any available units?
3905 W. Wayland has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3905 W. Wayland have?
Some of 3905 W. Wayland's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 W. Wayland currently offering any rent specials?
3905 W. Wayland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 W. Wayland pet-friendly?
No, 3905 W. Wayland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greene County.
Does 3905 W. Wayland offer parking?
Yes, 3905 W. Wayland offers parking.
Does 3905 W. Wayland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 W. Wayland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 W. Wayland have a pool?
No, 3905 W. Wayland does not have a pool.
Does 3905 W. Wayland have accessible units?
No, 3905 W. Wayland does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 W. Wayland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 W. Wayland has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 W. Wayland have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 W. Wayland does not have units with air conditioning.
