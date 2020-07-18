3905 W. Wayland

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Spacious All Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in quiet neighborhood COMING SOON - Very nice and spacious all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with openers and remots, house waiting for you!. This home features nice landscaping, brick mailbox, covered entryway, newer carpeting, coat and linen closets, living area with recessed ceiling, wood burning fireplace with fan, kitchen and dining area with beautiful hardwood flooring, newer built in microwave and fridge with ice maker, stove-oven, dishwasher, separate large utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and attic fan. Master suite with recessed ceiling and fan with large walk in closet and full bath. Nice deck with an awesome view in privacy fenced backyard that includes a huge shed and fire pit. Desirable and secluded location at the end of a quiet street in Western Hills subdivision. All this for only $1200/mo with a $1200/deposit, sorry-no pets or inside smoking. Hunter Property Management is open Monday through Friday 9am to 4:30pm so call (417) 887-3004 for an appointment/showing. To view our other upcoming or "move in ready" properties-visit our website at www.hunterpropertymgt.com. Thank you for looking!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913991)