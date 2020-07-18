All apartments in Greene County
Greene County, MO
3049 W Cardinal St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3049 W Cardinal St

3049 W Cardinal St · (417) 883-9506
Location

3049 W Cardinal St, Greene County, MO 65810

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

internet access
3049 W Cardinal St - Property Id: 309082

These custom built BRAND NEW luxury 2 BR 2 Bath duplexes with 1 car garage are under construction but will be ready to occupy May 1. The owner provides FREE High Speed Internet, FREE expanded cable, FREE mowing and trash. Each home is finished with sleek granite countertops, stunning stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous laminate flooring The bedrooms are carpeted. This very spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with it's large serving/breakfast bar. The large walk in closet in the master bedroom is complete with washer & dryer hook ups. This Development offers 2 and 3 bedroom properties to choose from and is located in SW Springfield near schools and shopping.
School Districts are David Harrison, Wilson's Creek MS, Cherokee JHS, Kickapoo HS

Rent $1250
Deposit $1000

Cats and dogs are allowed with restrictions and fees

Call for a tour or application 417-883-9506
Equal Housing Opportunity
No evictions
No felonies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3049-w-cardinal-st-springfield-mo/309082
Property Id 309082

(RLNE5943229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

