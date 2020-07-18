Amenities
3049 W Cardinal St - Property Id: 309082
These custom built BRAND NEW luxury 2 BR 2 Bath duplexes with 1 car garage are under construction but will be ready to occupy May 1. The owner provides FREE High Speed Internet, FREE expanded cable, FREE mowing and trash. Each home is finished with sleek granite countertops, stunning stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous laminate flooring The bedrooms are carpeted. This very spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with it's large serving/breakfast bar. The large walk in closet in the master bedroom is complete with washer & dryer hook ups. This Development offers 2 and 3 bedroom properties to choose from and is located in SW Springfield near schools and shopping.
School Districts are David Harrison, Wilson's Creek MS, Cherokee JHS, Kickapoo HS
Rent $1250
Deposit $1000
Cats and dogs are allowed with restrictions and fees
Call for a tour or application 417-883-9506
Equal Housing Opportunity
No evictions
No felonies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3049-w-cardinal-st-springfield-mo/309082
