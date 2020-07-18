Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

3049 W Cardinal St - Property Id: 309082



These custom built BRAND NEW luxury 2 BR 2 Bath duplexes with 1 car garage are under construction but will be ready to occupy May 1. The owner provides FREE High Speed Internet, FREE expanded cable, FREE mowing and trash. Each home is finished with sleek granite countertops, stunning stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous laminate flooring The bedrooms are carpeted. This very spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with it's large serving/breakfast bar. The large walk in closet in the master bedroom is complete with washer & dryer hook ups. This Development offers 2 and 3 bedroom properties to choose from and is located in SW Springfield near schools and shopping.

School Districts are David Harrison, Wilson's Creek MS, Cherokee JHS, Kickapoo HS



Rent $1250

Deposit $1000



Cats and dogs are allowed with restrictions and fees



Call for a tour or application 417-883-9506

Equal Housing Opportunity

No evictions

No felonies

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3049-w-cardinal-st-springfield-mo/309082

