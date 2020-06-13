Apartment List
/
MO
/
glasgow village
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

171 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glasgow Village, MO

Finding an apartment in Glasgow Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Glasgow Village

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely
Results within 5 miles of Glasgow Village
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6371 Sherry Ave
6371 Sherry Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
857 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom with huge back yard! - Come check out this 2 bedroom house today! Sitting on a corner lot this home has lots of yard space! Fenced in back yard Newer flooring throughout Great sized bedrooms Laundry room located off of kitchen

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
828 Marias Drive
828 Marias Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
884 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
14423 Foxgate Court
14423 Fox Gate Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1550 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
11675 Sheffield Drive
11675 Sheffield Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch with unfinished basement. Hardwood floors throughout; updated kitchen with stainless appliances and a large fenced backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1442 Attica Dr
1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1104 sqft
COMING SOON! FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glasgow Village, MO

Finding an apartment in Glasgow Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Glasgow Village 3 BedroomsGlasgow Village Apartments with BalconyGlasgow Village Apartments with Garage
Glasgow Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlasgow Village Apartments with ParkingGlasgow Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Glasgow Village Pet Friendly PlacesGlasgow Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MO
Ballwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, IL
Ferguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy