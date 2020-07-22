Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

202 Apartments for rent in Glasgow Village, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glasgow Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10617 Glen Garry
10617 Glen Garry Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
6350 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch makes the ideal family home!!! This home offers central air, exceptional space with beautiful wood floors, a large living room & dining room, a partially finished basement

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$749
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042
9951 Jeffrey Drive, Riverview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
864 sqft
9951 Jeffrey ~ Spacious Home in Riverview! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, designated dining area, off-street parking, close to interstate, shopping and more.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10683 Foxpath Dr
10683 Foxpath Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1076 sqft
COMING SOONG! A lovely 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms cul-de-sac single family Ranch home with a total livable area of 1,076sq ft in a beautiful neighborhood. Spacious living room and family room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
8 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
940 Lebon Dr.
940 Lebon Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
962 sqft
940 Lebon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - The adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has fresh paint and freshly redone hardwood throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2846 Meadowlark Ave RIIB-026
2846 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
786 sqft
2846 Meadowlark ~Nestled in Jennings! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen, off-street parking, large yard, close to interstate, shopping and more.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8359 Eton Pl RVA-029
8359 Eton Pl, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8359 Eton ~ Adorable Home in Jennings! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes an enclosed patio, open layout, off-street parking, eat-in kitchen, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1440 Trampe Ave
1440 Trampe Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1356 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch with Large Fenced in Backyard, Detached 3 car garage, Two Livings rooms and wood burning Fireplace! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! This charming home comes

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5635 Beldon Dr
5635 Beldon Drive, Flordell Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
792 sqft
5635 Beldon Dr Available 07/23/20 Cute bungalow with walkout basement and off street parking - This is an updated 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors located in Flordell Hills.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7227 Sapphire Ave RIV-146
7227 Sapphire Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
678 sqft
7227 Sapphire ~ Spacious 2BD Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, ample storage, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
2048 Jenner Lane
2048 Jenner Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1324 sqft
Dual Living Rooms, Master Suite, and Attached 2 Car Garage! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! Tucked away on a quiet street, this charming home comes complete with a large fully fenced

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
11619 Galba Dr
11619 Galba Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 8/15 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1421 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Florissant. **Stainless Steel Fridge to be supplied prior to move in**.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11378 Red River Dr
11378 Red River Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
COMING SOON! A beautiful huge single family cul-de-sac ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms with heaps of closet space, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glasgow Village, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glasgow Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

