Ferguson, MO
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063

345 Mueller Avenue · (314) 738-9784
345 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO 63135
2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
345 Mueller ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available Now!

Our 2BB/1BA ranch style home is spacious and perfect for a small family. Located in Ferguson, you will enjoy hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen, large backyard, quiet neighborhood and close access to the interstate. Please note, select homes are not equipped with central air, window units will be provided.

Section 8 not accepted. No evictions within the last 3 years. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Verifiable income and rental history, pets accepted w/ non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please text 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial and email address. Or email Lindia at STLLeasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5661353)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 have any available units?
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 is pet friendly.
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 offer parking?
No, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 does not offer parking.
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 have a pool?
No, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 does not have a pool.
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 have accessible units?
No, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Mueller Avenue RII-063 has units with air conditioning.
