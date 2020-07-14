All apartments in Fenton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Greenmar

1054 Green Mountain Ct · (314) 207-0131
Location

1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO 63026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0485-J · Avail. Aug 14

$804

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 1055-G · Avail. Aug 5

$804

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 0480-J · Avail. Jul 24

$804

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenmar.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Greenmar Apartment Homes! We are a professionally managed apartment community in Fenton, MO with your choice of 2 bedroom apartment models to suit your needs.Greenmar is surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscaping, and our residents have quick access to state routes and the interstate. Escape the noise without leaving the city here at Greenmar!There is no need to worry about the costly expense of home appliances at Greenmar, for every unit features a refrigerator, stove and oven, plus a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Relax, lounge, and play in our community at the Greenmar clubhouse, playground, and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 holding
Additional: Water, Sewer, & Trash - $45/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $325 non refundable pet fee for one pet $425 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35 monthly pet rent for one pet $50 for two pets
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenmar have any available units?
Greenmar has 7 units available starting at $804 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenmar have?
Some of Greenmar's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenmar currently offering any rent specials?
Greenmar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenmar pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenmar is pet friendly.
Does Greenmar offer parking?
Yes, Greenmar offers parking.
Does Greenmar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenmar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenmar have a pool?
Yes, Greenmar has a pool.
Does Greenmar have accessible units?
No, Greenmar does not have accessible units.
Does Greenmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenmar has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenmar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenmar has units with air conditioning.
