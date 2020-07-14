Amenities
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Greenmar Apartment Homes! We are a professionally managed apartment community in Fenton, MO with your choice of 2 bedroom apartment models to suit your needs.Greenmar is surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscaping, and our residents have quick access to state routes and the interstate. Escape the noise without leaving the city here at Greenmar!There is no need to worry about the costly expense of home appliances at Greenmar, for every unit features a refrigerator, stove and oven, plus a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Relax, lounge, and play in our community at the Greenmar clubhouse, playground, and swimming pool.