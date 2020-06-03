All apartments in Excelsior Springs
1709 Briarwood Lane

1709 Briarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Briarwood Lane, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it has a finished basement! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Briarwood Lane have any available units?
1709 Briarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Is 1709 Briarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Briarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Briarwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Briarwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Briarwood Lane offer parking?
No, 1709 Briarwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Briarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Briarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Briarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1709 Briarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Briarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1709 Briarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Briarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Briarwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Briarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Briarwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

