1709 Briarwood Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it has a finished basement! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.