Eureka, MO
313 Augustine Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

313 Augustine Road

313 Augustine Road · (314) 677-6000
Location

313 Augustine Road, Eureka, MO 63025

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a residential community for those age 55 and above. Welcome to Marymount Manner Terrace Apartments! This deluxe one-bedroom suite is nestled inside the Marymount community offering many, many amenities. This cozy suite features a kitchenette, wall-to-wall carpeting, private bathroom, and a balcony/patio with a spectacular view. Generous closet space highlights the bedroom and living area while offering individualized temperature control of heating and cooling. The extensive list of amenities with this lease includes features such as, 3 meals served in the dining room daily, weekly housekeeping and laundry service, beauty salon/barber shop, basic cable television, planned activities, transportation, and much more! Different floor plans and Square footage, tenant to verify all information with unit selected. Pets not allowed. One Bedroom & Studio units available - tenant to tour and pick unit. Lease price may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Augustine Road have any available units?
313 Augustine Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 313 Augustine Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 Augustine Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Augustine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Augustine Road is pet friendly.
Does 313 Augustine Road offer parking?
No, 313 Augustine Road does not offer parking.
Does 313 Augustine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Augustine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Augustine Road have a pool?
No, 313 Augustine Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 Augustine Road have accessible units?
No, 313 Augustine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Augustine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Augustine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Augustine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Augustine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
