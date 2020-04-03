313 Augustine Road

Amenities

This is a residential community for those age 55 and above. Welcome to Marymount Manner Terrace Apartments! This deluxe one-bedroom suite is nestled inside the Marymount community offering many, many amenities. This cozy suite features a kitchenette, wall-to-wall carpeting, private bathroom, and a balcony/patio with a spectacular view. Generous closet space highlights the bedroom and living area while offering individualized temperature control of heating and cooling. The extensive list of amenities with this lease includes features such as, 3 meals served in the dining room daily, weekly housekeeping and laundry service, beauty salon/barber shop, basic cable television, planned activities, transportation, and much more! Different floor plans and Square footage, tenant to verify all information with unit selected. Pets not allowed. One Bedroom & Studio units available - tenant to tour and pick unit. Lease price may vary.