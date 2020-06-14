Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO with garage

Crestwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9663 Yorkshire Estates Dr
9663 Yorkshire Estates Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Three bedroom in Crestwood - Property Id: 283137 three bedroom, two baths, family room,fenced yard, 2 car garage, three season porch, clean! freshly painted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Crestwood
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Results within 5 miles of Crestwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
273 Green Jade Estates Drive
273 Green Jade Estates Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1484 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lindenwood Park
1 Unit Available
6331 Mardel Avenue
6331 Mardel Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to Rent in the Popular Lindenwood Park area. Old Word charm with updates. Hardwoods throughout.Lots of closets.Stained glass windows with all the period woodwork set in a natural light.
City Guide for Crestwood, MO

It's not every day you see free roaming buffalo, zebras and deer sharing the same grasslands. You will at Grants Farm, though. Located in Crestwood, on the outskirts of St. Louis, Grant's Farm was formerly owned by president Ulysses S.S. Grant in the period between the Mexican War and the Civil War.

Crestwood hugs the outskirts of St. Louis. It's a town of bike festivals, community-wide yard sales, and free movie nights at the public pool -- a small town feeling with a big heart. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Crestwood, MO

Crestwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

