Country Club Hills, MO
5625 Sunbury Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

5625 Sunbury Avenue

5625 Sunbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Sunbury Avenue, Country Club Hills, MO 63136
Jennings

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
SECTION 8 Voucher Tenants take notice....Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom home on quiet street. Updates include new systems, flooring and paint. Enjoy your large in in kitchen and extra living space in the lower level. The house is partially fenced and does have a newer deck overlooking the back yard. "SECTION 8 Preferred" This is a pet free unit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Qualifications: A preferred credit score of 550 or higher, no evictions, and a clean background check. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st monthâs rent, security deposit, and administration fee of $150 are due at lease signing. Jonathan Manley Renters Warehouse 314.530.0853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue have any available units?
5625 Sunbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Country Club Hills, MO.
Is 5625 Sunbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Sunbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Sunbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5625 Sunbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club Hills.
Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue offer parking?
No, 5625 Sunbury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 Sunbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5625 Sunbury Avenue has a pool.
Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5625 Sunbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 Sunbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 Sunbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 Sunbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
