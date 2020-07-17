5625 Sunbury Avenue

Amenities

SECTION 8 Voucher Tenants take notice....Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom home on quiet street. Updates include new systems, flooring and paint. Enjoy your large in in kitchen and extra living space in the lower level. The house is partially fenced and does have a newer deck overlooking the back yard. "SECTION 8 Preferred" This is a pet free unit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Qualifications: A preferred credit score of 550 or higher, no evictions, and a clean background check. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st monthâs rent, security deposit, and administration fee of $150 are due at lease signing. Jonathan Manley Renters Warehouse 314.530.0853