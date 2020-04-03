7063 State Road Bb

Amenities
What is it that they say about location in Real Estate? They usually say location is everything. If your business depends on high traffic counts/visibility & easy Hwy access, look at this. It sits just a ½ mile off Hwy 30, on St Rd BB, the main drag, across from the post office, a dental office, the main shopping center featuring a grocer, dollar store, pharmacy, salon & restaurant, so lots of traffic running past this building all day. The main floor has 4 rooms + a lavatory. Upstairs the large room could be used as office space or for storage & there is a second lavatory. The room in the walk out basement could serve as a break room or private office, & has its own entrance. This seller will consider owner financing or a lease purchase for qualified buyers