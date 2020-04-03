All apartments in Cedar Hill
7063 State Road Bb
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

7063 State Road Bb

7063 State Road Bb · (314) 756-9100
Location

7063 State Road Bb, Cedar Hill, MO 63016

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1643 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
What is it that they say about location in Real Estate? They usually say location is everything. If your business depends on high traffic counts/visibility & easy Hwy access, look at this. It sits just a ½ mile off Hwy 30, on St Rd BB, the main drag, across from the post office, a dental office, the main shopping center featuring a grocer, dollar store, pharmacy, salon & restaurant, so lots of traffic running past this building all day. The main floor has 4 rooms + a lavatory. Upstairs the large room could be used as office space or for storage & there is a second lavatory. The room in the walk out basement could serve as a break room or private office, & has its own entrance. This seller will consider owner financing or a lease purchase for qualified buyers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7063 State Road Bb have any available units?
7063 State Road Bb has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7063 State Road Bb currently offering any rent specials?
7063 State Road Bb isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7063 State Road Bb pet-friendly?
No, 7063 State Road Bb is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 7063 State Road Bb offer parking?
Yes, 7063 State Road Bb does offer parking.
Does 7063 State Road Bb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7063 State Road Bb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7063 State Road Bb have a pool?
No, 7063 State Road Bb does not have a pool.
Does 7063 State Road Bb have accessible units?
No, 7063 State Road Bb does not have accessible units.
Does 7063 State Road Bb have units with dishwashers?
No, 7063 State Road Bb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7063 State Road Bb have units with air conditioning?
No, 7063 State Road Bb does not have units with air conditioning.
