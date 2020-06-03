/
cedar hill
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:59 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Cedar Hill, MO📍
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
14 El Jer Drive
14 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful, 3 Bed 2 Bath, newly renovated home. Updated kitchen and new LVT flooring and ceramic tile throughout.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
46 El Jer Drive
46 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2142 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7063 State Road Bb
7063 State Road Bb, Cedar Hill, MO
Studio
$1,500
1643 sqft
What is it that they say about location in Real Estate? They usually say location is everything. If your business depends on high traffic counts/visibility & easy Hwy access, look at this.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Hill
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Big 3 Acres
4640 Big Three Acres, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$3,200
7700 sqft
Fabulous 12 acres of fenced property with outside storage. The property is know as Big 3 Auto Salvage and is just east of Buchheits of House Springs. A great opportunity for any business that needs truck, bus, RV or any type of outside storage.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Hill
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
121 Osage Executive Circle
121 Osage Executive Circle, Byrnes Mill, MO
Studio
$1,500
Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
313 Augustine Road
313 Augustine Road, Eureka, MO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
430 sqft
This is a residential community for those age 55 and above. Welcome to Marymount Manner Terrace Apartments! This deluxe one-bedroom suite is nestled inside the Marymount community offering many, many amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cedar Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Cedar Hill area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cedar Hill from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
