3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:37 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castle Point, MO
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Castle Point
10335 Monarch Dr
10335 Monarch Drive, Castle Point, MO
Available 08/01/20 10335 Monarch - Property Id: 45036 4 Bed Room House Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45036 Property Id 45036 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5919520)
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Castle Point
10257 Lord Dr
10257 Lord Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Castle Point
10233 Earl Drive
10233 Earl Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 1bath in Castle Point. This house will go fast. great wooden floors, corner lot with carport. To schedule a showing online Www.STLsmartrentals.com Only $30 to apply Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Point
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10123 Tappan Dr.
10123 Tappan Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$865
912 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Bellefountaine - This is a non-smoking home. Pets welcome with an extra fee and agreement!!!! Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
9740 Winkler Drive
9740 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314344 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Point
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
45 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
150 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1375 Navajo Lane
1375 Navajo Lane, Florissant, MO
Large 4 Bedroom in Florissant - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms! This home also has an eat in kitchen, spacious living room, and a full unfinished basement! The yard is nicely shaded and is perfect for BBQ's! The home is in a
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
3919 Rue De Renard
3919 Rue De Renard, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newly renovated; New flooring throughout the home; updated kitchen; two car garage; screened in back porch and finished basement.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
14659 Baratton Drive
14659 Baratton Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
820 Laredo Avenue
820 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
14345 River Oaks Court
14345 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Paddock Hills
3065 Parker Road
3065 Parker Road, Florissant, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
