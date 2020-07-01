/
2 bedroom apartments
230 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MO
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8808 Eager Rd.
8808 Eager Road, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brentwood Forest Condo For Rent!! Renovated 2 Bed - Come and look at this beautiful condo in desirable Brentwood Forest. Being a second floor unit, the condo boasts vaulted ceilings and plenty of privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
18 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
21 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
10 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1021 Jamieson Ln
1021 Jamieson Lane, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1054 sqft
Secluded bungalow in Webster Groves. A private lane leads you to this property that features old world charm with tall ceilings, original baseboards and trim, hardwood floors and stone work on exterior.
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
1 Unit Available
Clayton
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
134 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
7 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1399 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
1 Unit Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
38 Units Available
Northampton
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
15 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
56 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
49 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
64 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
