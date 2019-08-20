7 Hunter Cove #3

Amenities
1 bedroom, unfurnished walk-in condo at Fall Creek Resort - One bedroom condo with galley kitchen is conveniently located in Fall Creek Resort just off Highway 165 in Branson, MO. It comes complete with all appliances, including stack washer/dryer, but is otherwise unfurnished. It's even within walking distance to the local convenience store as well as Star Bar & Grill! (yum)
Owner pays trash. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Water/Sewer as well as internet or extras; resort amenities not included.
No Pets Allowed
