7 Hunter Cove #3

Amenities

in unit laundry bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

1 bedroom, unfurnished walk-in condo at Fall Creek Resort - One bedroom condo with galley kitchen is conveniently located in Fall Creek Resort just off Highway 165 in Branson, MO. It comes complete with all appliances, including stack washer/dryer, but is otherwise unfurnished. It's even within walking distance to the local convenience store as well as Star Bar & Grill! (yum)



Want to know more?



Call - 417-334-LAKE(5253)

Email - info@maples-realty.com

Text - 231-225-0953



Owner pays trash. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Water/Sewer as well as internet or extras; resort amenities not included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3308418)