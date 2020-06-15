200 Glory Road Unit E-4

Amenities
Check out all of our properties at ozarkspropertymanagement.com - Gorgeous furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the Thousand Hills Golf Course. This unit includes the washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, range, garbage disposal and a microwave.
Cedar Ridge Branson School District
Rent $1,200
Security Deposit $1,100
Sorry no pets allowed
Trash is included
12 Month Lease
$25 non refundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18 residing in the residence
Must provide proof that income is 3 times the rent
For more details or to schedule a showing please call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2929549)