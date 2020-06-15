10210 Branson Landing Blvd, #10-210

Amenities
Branson Landing Condo on the Boardwalk - **24 Hour Notice For All Showings**
2BD/2BA Executive Condominium located in the Branson Landing with two Courtyard Decks. The Condo includes a Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer, and Granite Countertops as well as Access to Swimming Pool & Fitness Center.
One reserved parking space for ONE car in the underground parking garage allowed.
2nd car parking is available in parking garage for $30.00 a month with a $10.00 deposit. Apply for parking pass at Mall Office.
The location allows easy access to the shops and restaurants at the Branson Landing for your convenience.
Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300
Gas Fireplace - Included in Rent
Water/Sewer/Trash - Included in Rent
Internet/Cable TV - Suddenlink
School District:
Branson
No Pets Allowed, No Exceptions.
