Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, MO with parking

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Berkeley
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
6301 Garfield Avenue
6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO
Studio
$2,500
21902 sqft
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7214 Boellner Drive
7214 Boellner Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1176 sqft
We are not currently accepting Section 8 Housing Vouchers. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with carport and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Quiet Neighborhood. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
4033 Cranberry
4033 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
This home is not accepting Section 8.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cool Valley
5150 Wallingford
5150 Wallingford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1118 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5150 Wallingford in Ferguson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
15 South Florissant
15 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO
Studio
$3,000
Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4309 Walker Lane, B
4309 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7934 North Lindbergh
7934 Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood, MO
Studio
$6,000
2,000-6,500 square feet of medical office/general office space for lease in Hazelwood. Plenty of parking and pylon signage available. Excellent visibility and traffic counts on N Lindbergh Blvd. Formerly a dental practice. Call agent for details.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
This home does not accept Section 8.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4405 Woodson
4405 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$2,000
1260 sqft
Great location for auto servicing. Take advantage of the hotel/motel, office and airport traffic.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4409 Woodson
4409 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$4,000
8000 sqft
The property is just south of the St Louis International Airport. A great opportunity to place your business here- taking advantage of the airport, hotel/motel and office traffic.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. John
3582 Gordon Avenue
3582 Gordon Avenue, St. John, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
983 sqft
Wonderful house in St. John! Freshly painted and updated through out! Must see!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
5523 Winchelsea Drive
5523 Winchelsea Drive, Normandy, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1272 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072654 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 5 miles of Berkeley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berkeley, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkeley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

