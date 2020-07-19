Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

81 Orme Street E #5 Available 09/01/20 Townhouse Just off Robert Street Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement w/Laundry - Townhouse available September 1 in West St. Paul. The main level has the kitchen, dining room and living room. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and a lot of natural light. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. The second bedroom has two closets. There is a basement with room for storage and a washer/dryer. There is also one off-street parking space included with this townhouse.



Rent includes water, trash, & association dues

One small pet (under 25 lbs) may be considered with a $25/month pet fee

$50 Application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE4474523)