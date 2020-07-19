All apartments in West St. Paul
81 Orme Street E #5

81 Orme Street East · (612) 298-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Orme Street East, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 81 Orme Street E #5 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
81 Orme Street E #5 Available 09/01/20 Townhouse Just off Robert Street Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement w/Laundry - Townhouse available September 1 in West St. Paul. The main level has the kitchen, dining room and living room. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and a lot of natural light. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. The second bedroom has two closets. There is a basement with room for storage and a washer/dryer. There is also one off-street parking space included with this townhouse.

Rent includes water, trash, & association dues
One small pet (under 25 lbs) may be considered with a $25/month pet fee
$50 Application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.   

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4474523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Orme Street E #5 have any available units?
81 Orme Street E #5 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 Orme Street E #5 have?
Some of 81 Orme Street E #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Orme Street E #5 currently offering any rent specials?
81 Orme Street E #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Orme Street E #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Orme Street E #5 is pet friendly.
Does 81 Orme Street E #5 offer parking?
Yes, 81 Orme Street E #5 offers parking.
Does 81 Orme Street E #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Orme Street E #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Orme Street E #5 have a pool?
No, 81 Orme Street E #5 does not have a pool.
Does 81 Orme Street E #5 have accessible units?
No, 81 Orme Street E #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Orme Street E #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Orme Street E #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Orme Street E #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81 Orme Street E #5 has units with air conditioning.
