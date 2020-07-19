Amenities
81 Orme Street E #5 Available 09/01/20 Townhouse Just off Robert Street Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement w/Laundry - Townhouse available September 1 in West St. Paul. The main level has the kitchen, dining room and living room. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and a lot of natural light. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. The second bedroom has two closets. There is a basement with room for storage and a washer/dryer. There is also one off-street parking space included with this townhouse.
Rent includes water, trash, & association dues
One small pet (under 25 lbs) may be considered with a $25/month pet fee
$50 Application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
