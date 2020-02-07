All apartments in Wayzata
Home
/
Wayzata, MN
/
935 Lake St E
Last updated February 7 2020 at 7:37 PM

935 Lake St E

935 Lake St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

935 Lake St E, Wayzata, MN 55391

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse presents this newest listing in Wayzata!! This 2 BD/2BA Condo is beautiful and ready for move-in as soon as possible. Fully Furnished and available for immediate occupancy. Hunker down over the winter with everything you would ever need in this amazing condo. Unit features a very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy living room. 1 large master bedroom and walk-closet space! 2-covered garage spaces along with a fitness center and many other amenities on-site. Tenant is responsible for only Water, Electric and cable/internet. (Application Fee: $55) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). (Monthly processing/reporting fee of $7)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Lake St E have any available units?
935 Lake St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayzata, MN.
What amenities does 935 Lake St E have?
Some of 935 Lake St E's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Lake St E currently offering any rent specials?
935 Lake St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Lake St E pet-friendly?
No, 935 Lake St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayzata.
Does 935 Lake St E offer parking?
Yes, 935 Lake St E offers parking.
Does 935 Lake St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Lake St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Lake St E have a pool?
Yes, 935 Lake St E has a pool.
Does 935 Lake St E have accessible units?
No, 935 Lake St E does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Lake St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Lake St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Lake St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Lake St E does not have units with air conditioning.

