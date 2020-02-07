935 Lake St E

Amenities
Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse presents this newest listing in Wayzata!! This 2 BD/2BA Condo is beautiful and ready for move-in as soon as possible. Fully Furnished and available for immediate occupancy. Hunker down over the winter with everything you would ever need in this amazing condo. Unit features a very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy living room. 1 large master bedroom and walk-closet space! 2-covered garage spaces along with a fitness center and many other amenities on-site. Tenant is responsible for only Water, Electric and cable/internet. (Application Fee: $55) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). (Monthly processing/reporting fee of $7)