185 Gleason Lake Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Enjoy this beautiful home on tranquil Gleason Lake, and walk to everything Wayzata has to offer. Appreciate the Main Floor Master Suite with amazing lake views. Take advantage of the 5 car attached garage with plenty of additional storage. Admire the renovated great room kitchen, with heated floors and spectacular views of the lake, perfect for all of your family and entertaining needs. Quick freeway access, and minutes to downtown. This fully renovated home is a must see. Fall in love with this Federal/Colonial style home, completely remodeled & expanded in 2004. 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, large study with built-ins, 3-season porch, 5-car garage, large deck overlooking the lake, lots of storage. Newer roof, maintenance-free siding & Trex decking. Award-winning Wayzata School District. Dock on fully-boatable 140-acre Gleason Lake (private access), professionally landscaped 1-acre lot, located steps from beautiful Wayzata & just minutes to downtown Mpls.