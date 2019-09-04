All apartments in Wayzata
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:45 PM

185 Gleason Lake Road

185 Gleason Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

185 Gleason Lake Road, Wayzata, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Enjoy this beautiful home on tranquil Gleason Lake, and walk to everything Wayzata has to offer. Appreciate the Main Floor Master Suite with amazing lake views. Take advantage of the 5 car attached garage with plenty of additional storage. Admire the renovated great room kitchen, with heated floors and spectacular views of the lake, perfect for all of your family and entertaining needs. Quick freeway access, and minutes to downtown. This fully renovated home is a must see. Fall in love with this Federal/Colonial style home, completely remodeled & expanded in 2004. 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, large study with built-ins, 3-season porch, 5-car garage, large deck overlooking the lake, lots of storage. Newer roof, maintenance-free siding & Trex decking. Award-winning Wayzata School District. Dock on fully-boatable 140-acre Gleason Lake (private access), professionally landscaped 1-acre lot, located steps from beautiful Wayzata & just minutes to downtown Mpls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Gleason Lake Road have any available units?
185 Gleason Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayzata, MN.
What amenities does 185 Gleason Lake Road have?
Some of 185 Gleason Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Gleason Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
185 Gleason Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Gleason Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 185 Gleason Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayzata.
Does 185 Gleason Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 185 Gleason Lake Road offers parking.
Does 185 Gleason Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Gleason Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Gleason Lake Road have a pool?
No, 185 Gleason Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 185 Gleason Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 185 Gleason Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Gleason Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Gleason Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Gleason Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Gleason Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
