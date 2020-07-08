797 Ali Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

$750 off first month's rent with a lease start date on or before 1/31/20!



Rental home with 4 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances granite countertops. Large front porch with stone. Walkout lower level is unfinished and great for a play or hobby room. Near the Victoria Rec Center. High demand Victoria Elementary, Chanhassen High School and near Holy Family High School. Available Dec 14th for a 12 month lease.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.