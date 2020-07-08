All apartments in Victoria
797 Ali Lane
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:56 PM

797 Ali Lane

797 Ali Lane · No Longer Available
Location

797 Ali Lane, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
$750 off first month's rent with a lease start date on or before 1/31/20!

Rental home with 4 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances granite countertops. Large front porch with stone. Walkout lower level is unfinished and great for a play or hobby room. Near the Victoria Rec Center. High demand Victoria Elementary, Chanhassen High School and near Holy Family High School. Available Dec 14th for a 12 month lease.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Ali Lane have any available units?
797 Ali Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
What amenities does 797 Ali Lane have?
Some of 797 Ali Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 Ali Lane currently offering any rent specials?
797 Ali Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Ali Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 797 Ali Lane is pet friendly.
Does 797 Ali Lane offer parking?
No, 797 Ali Lane does not offer parking.
Does 797 Ali Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Ali Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Ali Lane have a pool?
No, 797 Ali Lane does not have a pool.
Does 797 Ali Lane have accessible units?
No, 797 Ali Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Ali Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Ali Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 797 Ali Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 797 Ali Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
