Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM
157 Studio Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
106 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
534 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
47 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
44 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
563 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
81 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
15 Units Available
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,088
511 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
28 Units Available
Seward
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
526 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
24 Units Available
Warehouse District
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,274
500 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 08:50 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
St. Anthony
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,007
655 sqft
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
48 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown West
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
13 Units Available
Loring Park
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,183
585 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 06:01 PM
34 Units Available
University
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 05:54 PM
18 Units Available
Dinkytown
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
491 sqft
Located just steps from the center of the University of Minnesota. Luxurious units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Residents can enjoy courtyard, elevator and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
69 Units Available
Warehouse District
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
