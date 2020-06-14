130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN

Not many cities can claim their fame from being pioneers in kicking off the shopping and consumer industry in America.

With a long history of shopping and innovation, (St. Anthony Shopping Center was built in the 1950's and is the first strip mall in the state of Minnesota) St. Anthony is a great place for those who love to cruise the air conditioned comforts of indoor consumerism. Easy access to Minneapolis and all of its great shopping malls and stores -- including the Mall of America -- makes this Minnesota landmark also close enough to commute into and out of work like clockwork. The town, although basically considered a commuter town, has some history and culture of its own, along with fantastic parks and a thriving tight-knit community. If you're looking for a suburb of Minneapolis where you can find an apartment that's affordable, you're looking in the right spot. St. Anthony offers all the best amenities of the big city with the chance to go home to some Midwestern peace and quiet whenever you want.