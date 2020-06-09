2400 Francis St

Amenities

Beautiful, Clean, High End Single Family Home in South St Paul!! - Another excellent listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!



Available Now!! This large 4 bedroom home is tucked into a quiet South St Paul Neighborhood. It is located in a safe circle with no through streets safer for kids to play!! Do not miss out on this beautiful home!!



The house sits on a lot with a large back yard, detached garage, fire pit, multiple raised bed gardens, a large raised deck and a patio underneath.



Every finish in this house is well thought out and functional. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. One private bathroom right off the master bedroom. The large dining room with a beautiful built in buffet is attached to the kitchen and sliding glass door to the deck for those nice summer nights.



Downstairs is carpeted with a fireplace, built in entertainment center, an additional bedroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.

Owner does provide free 100MB WIFI for the home.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650+

2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions

3. Clean background: No Felonies

4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

5. 12 month minimum lease term



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



