South St. Paul, MN
2400 Francis St
2400 Francis St

2400 Francis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Francis Street, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, Clean, High End Single Family Home in South St Paul!! - Another excellent listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!

Available Now!! This large 4 bedroom home is tucked into a quiet South St Paul Neighborhood. It is located in a safe circle with no through streets safer for kids to play!! Do not miss out on this beautiful home!!

The house sits on a lot with a large back yard, detached garage, fire pit, multiple raised bed gardens, a large raised deck and a patio underneath.

Every finish in this house is well thought out and functional. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. One private bathroom right off the master bedroom. The large dining room with a beautiful built in buffet is attached to the kitchen and sliding glass door to the deck for those nice summer nights.

Downstairs is carpeted with a fireplace, built in entertainment center, an additional bedroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.
Owner does provide free 100MB WIFI for the home.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650+
2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions
3. Clean background: No Felonies
4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent
5. 12 month minimum lease term

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5817698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Francis St have any available units?
2400 Francis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 2400 Francis St have?
Some of 2400 Francis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Francis St currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Francis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Francis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Francis St is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Francis St offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Francis St offers parking.
Does 2400 Francis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Francis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Francis St have a pool?
No, 2400 Francis St does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Francis St have accessible units?
No, 2400 Francis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Francis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Francis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Francis St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Francis St has units with air conditioning.

