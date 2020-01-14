221 Grand Ave W #216

Amenities

Second Floor Condo Available Now, Walk-in Closet, Underground Parking, A/C - Second floor condo available now in South St. Paul. Large living room with built-in a/c unit. Open floor plan between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Rent includes one underground parking space. There's a laundry room just down the hall from this condo.



Rent includes water, trash, gas & association dues

Sorry no pets allowed

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE5083459)