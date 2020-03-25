All apartments in South St. Paul
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:30 PM

125 Ash Street East

125 Ash Street East · No Longer Available
Location

125 Ash Street East, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
You found it, the South Saint Paul gem! This home is a wonderful find in South Saint Paul featuring beautiful hardwood floors on the main level with ceramic tile floor in the kitchen, newer kitchen counter tops, stainless steel kitchen sink, and very pretty backsplash along the stove wall! Very good cabinet space and a bonus clear-view cabinet. Get this gem before someone else finds it!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Ash Street East have any available units?
125 Ash Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 125 Ash Street East have?
Some of 125 Ash Street East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Ash Street East currently offering any rent specials?
125 Ash Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Ash Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Ash Street East is pet friendly.
Does 125 Ash Street East offer parking?
No, 125 Ash Street East does not offer parking.
Does 125 Ash Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Ash Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Ash Street East have a pool?
No, 125 Ash Street East does not have a pool.
Does 125 Ash Street East have accessible units?
No, 125 Ash Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Ash Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Ash Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Ash Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Ash Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
