Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Robbinsdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
40 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsdale
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
108 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
115 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Loring Park
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
15 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,419
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
38 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,039
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
44 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
52 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Uptown
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
45 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
102 Units Available
Loring Park
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$861
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,085
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
13 Units Available
Uptown
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Triangle
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,203
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
$
7 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
City Guide for Robbinsdale, MN

Tweet tweet! Robbinsdale. Minnesota is nicknamed Birdtown. Why? Well, because a robin is a bird, duh.

Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Robbinsdale, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Robbinsdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Robbinsdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

