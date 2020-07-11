59 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN with move-in specials
1 of 70
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 32
1 of 50
1 of 87
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 29
1 of 5
1 of 41
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 67
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 15
Tweet tweet! Robbinsdale. Minnesota is nicknamed Birdtown. Why? Well, because a robin is a bird, duh.
Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Robbinsdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Robbinsdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.