189 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN with garage
Tweet tweet! Robbinsdale. Minnesota is nicknamed Birdtown. Why? Well, because a robin is a bird, duh.
Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city. See more
Robbinsdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.