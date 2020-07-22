87 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with move-in specials
"One and all we’ll recall. That we’ll never let her standards fall, for we’re proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)
Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Richfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Richfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.