Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:58 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
90 Units Available
Southwest Richfield
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
18 Units Available
Southdale
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,751
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Richfield
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
39 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
245 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
108 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Uptown
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
27 Units Available
Uptown
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
17 Units Available
Central
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,094
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,338
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,566
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
38 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
6 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
22 Units Available
South Cornelia
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,253
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
21 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,325
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
77 Units Available
Minnehaha
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
30 Units Available
CARAG
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
15 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Marbella on Dean
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 20 at 02:12 PM
$
10 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$905
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
11 Units Available
Lyn Lake
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,250
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Murals of LynLake is located at 2833 Lyndale Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management. The Murals of LynLake offers Studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 557 to 1416 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
8 Units Available
Triangle
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,192
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
5 Units Available
Whittier
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,115
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
39 Units Available
Southdale
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,500
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1541 sqft
A spacious community with fenced-in dog areas, private backyards, a BBQ area and a courtyard. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Near Galleria Mall and Hwy 62.
City Guide for Richfield, MN

"One and all we’ll recall. That we’ll never let her standards fall, for we’re proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)

Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Richfield, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Richfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Richfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

