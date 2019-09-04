2799 Pheasant Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 5 Bedroom Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! Flexible Lease Terms!! - Some of the best views on Lake Minnetonka!! Enjoy boating, fishing, water skiing, and everything else the lake has to offer. Conveniently located near the Narrows Channel, Big Island, and a short boat ride to Wayzata/Excelsior. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, newer kitchen, new washer/dryer, dock, and a 3 season porch. Quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic. At over 4400 sq ft, its the best value on the lake. Pet friendly. Flexible lease terms! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



