Orono, MN
2799 Pheasant Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2799 Pheasant Road

2799 Pheasant Road · No Longer Available
Location

2799 Pheasant Road, Orono, MN 55331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 5 Bedroom Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! Flexible Lease Terms!! - Some of the best views on Lake Minnetonka!! Enjoy boating, fishing, water skiing, and everything else the lake has to offer. Conveniently located near the Narrows Channel, Big Island, and a short boat ride to Wayzata/Excelsior. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, newer kitchen, new washer/dryer, dock, and a 3 season porch. Quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic. At over 4400 sq ft, its the best value on the lake. Pet friendly. Flexible lease terms! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE4957016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2799 Pheasant Road have any available units?
2799 Pheasant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
Is 2799 Pheasant Road currently offering any rent specials?
2799 Pheasant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2799 Pheasant Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2799 Pheasant Road is pet friendly.
Does 2799 Pheasant Road offer parking?
No, 2799 Pheasant Road does not offer parking.
Does 2799 Pheasant Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2799 Pheasant Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2799 Pheasant Road have a pool?
No, 2799 Pheasant Road does not have a pool.
Does 2799 Pheasant Road have accessible units?
No, 2799 Pheasant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2799 Pheasant Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2799 Pheasant Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2799 Pheasant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2799 Pheasant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
