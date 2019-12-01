All apartments in Orono
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

2570 Lydiard Ave 2570

2570 Lydiard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2570 Lydiard Avenue, Orono, MN 55331

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautiful 3 bedroom Home by Lake Minnetonka! - Property Id: 143896

MOVE IN TODAY!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom right in the heart of Lake Minnetonka near Excelsior! Looking for maintenance free, desirable location, and upscale neighborhoods? Come and check out 2570 Lydiard Ave today! The duplex is located right in the heart of Lake Minnetonka near Excelsior & Navarre with plenty of restaurants, lake life, and nightlife options nearby! The unit features a modern touch with worry free no maintenance! The unit includes NEW appliances, washer/dryer, kitchen, floors, and a patio with a fire pit and large backyard! Landlord lives onsite for fast response times in addition to above and beyond upkeep, including carpet cleaning and maintenance checks! Feel free to inquire about long and short term rental lease options. 6 Month - $1,900 1 Year - $1,800 18 Month(+) - $1,700. APPLY TODAY!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143896p
Property Id 143896

(RLNE5272270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have any available units?
2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have?
Some of 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 currently offering any rent specials?
2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 is pet friendly.
Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 offer parking?
No, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 does not offer parking.
Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have a pool?
No, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 does not have a pool.
Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have accessible units?
No, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2570 Lydiard Ave 2570 does not have units with air conditioning.
