2215 Bayview Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

3 bedroom upstairs, plus den/office. Beautiful upgrades, open concept kitchen to living room. Great location nearby shopping and restaurants. Fenced yard, Deck. Walk to the Dakota Trail.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.