Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:17 PM

2215 Bayview Place

2215 Bayview Place · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Bayview Place, Orono, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 bedroom upstairs, plus den/office. Beautiful upgrades, open concept kitchen to living room. Great location nearby shopping and restaurants. Fenced yard, Deck. Walk to the Dakota Trail.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Bayview Place have any available units?
2215 Bayview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 2215 Bayview Place have?
Some of 2215 Bayview Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Bayview Place currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Bayview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Bayview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Bayview Place is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Bayview Place offer parking?
No, 2215 Bayview Place does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Bayview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Bayview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Bayview Place have a pool?
No, 2215 Bayview Place does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Bayview Place have accessible units?
No, 2215 Bayview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Bayview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Bayview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Bayview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Bayview Place does not have units with air conditioning.
