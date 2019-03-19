1940 Shadywood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 3 Bed on prime Lake Minnetonka lot - BE ON THE LAKE for less!!! - Another amazing rental from Teresa and Housing Hub!



3BR 1BA Single Family home on the water!! Direct lake access and private dock/boat slip!! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Location just does not get better than this! Rare, close-in .279 Acre lake front lot on Crystal Bay of Lake Minnetonka! You will not find a home for rent on the lake closer to the cities. Enjoy life at the lake every day - and without the long drive up north!!



2104 gorgeous square feet featuring stunning lake views throughout. Home is nestled on a private, tree-shaded lot on Crystal Bay to the front and bordering the channel on one side. Situated facing east to make the best of our beautiful Minnesota sunrises! Sip your morning coffee at any of the abundant lake-facing windows or outdoors on the attached deck, lakeside bench or private dock and watch the sun come up! Low wake restrictions approaching and through the channel keep the setting peaceful and serene even during peak boating times. Bring your boat - one boat slip at the private dock is included in your rent!



Inside this two story beauty you will find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, newer A/C and furnace, updated kitchen, wood burning fireplace in the living room, new hardwood floors and carpets. AND....lake views from virtually every window!! Unfinished lower level provides tons of storage and washer, dryer and water softener for tenant use.



Close to the cities and local shopping, restaurants and trails. Leave your car at home and enjoy a relaxing lunch or romantic dinner at Lord Fletchers - just a short walk from your back door!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Owner covers lawn care, snow removal and beach/dock maintenance.



Rent includes private dock slip on Lake Minnetonka!!*



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com - $45 per adult (18+) that will occupy the unit.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please TEXT Teresa @ 952-836-8621 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



