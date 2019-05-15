All apartments in Orono
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

1310 Elmwood Avenue

1310 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Elmwood Avenue, Orono, MN 55364

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live on Lake Minnetonka on one of the most desirable and quietest bays (Forest
Lake). Beautiful west facing sunsets and 50 feet of sandy lake shore. 3
bedroom/2 bathroom (both bathrooms recently updated). Boat lift available for
boat under 25 feet (depends on weight) larger boat can be used but won't be
able to use the lift. Owner uses the lift under the stripe canopy. One dog
or cat okay. Non-smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
1310 Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 1310 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Elmwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Elmwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1310 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Elmwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Elmwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
