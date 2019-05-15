1310 Elmwood Avenue

Live on Lake Minnetonka on one of the most desirable and quietest bays (Forest Lake). Beautiful west facing sunsets and 50 feet of sandy lake shore. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom (both bathrooms recently updated). Boat lift available for boat under 25 feet (depends on weight) larger boat can be used but won't be able to use the lift. Owner uses the lift under the stripe canopy. One dog or cat okay. Non-smoking home.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
