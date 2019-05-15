1310 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live on Lake Minnetonka on one of the most desirable and quietest bays (Forest

Lake). Beautiful west facing sunsets and 50 feet of sandy lake shore. 3

bedroom/2 bathroom (both bathrooms recently updated). Boat lift available for

boat under 25 feet (depends on weight) larger boat can be used but won't be

able to use the lift. Owner uses the lift under the stripe canopy. One dog

or cat okay. Non-smoking home.