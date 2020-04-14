Amenities

630 7th Ave Available 05/04/20 3 Bedroom - one level - *Updated photos coming soon* This spacious one level home is being updated with new flooring and has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large windows for lots of natural light, in unit washer/dryer, central a/c, small fenced in yard, private driveway, large basement for storage and is in a great location! This is a no smoking home. Tenant would be responsible for electricity, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling, lawn care, and snow removal.



Basic Requirements to Qualify:

Gross monthly income must be 3x's rent amount

Minimum credit score of 680 (co-signer required if under)

Stable employment

No history of eviction or other landlord issues

No pending bankruptcy

No disqualifying criminal history

Other qualifying factors do apply



This is a NO smoking property. This is NOT Section 8 approved. Full background and credit check required on all tenants over 18 years.



Showings are available Mon. Fri., 9 am 4 pm.

