Newport, MN
630 7th Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

630 7th Ave

630 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

630 7th Avenue, Newport, MN 55055

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
630 7th Ave Available 05/04/20 3 Bedroom - one level - *Updated photos coming soon* This spacious one level home is being updated with new flooring and has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large windows for lots of natural light, in unit washer/dryer, central a/c, small fenced in yard, private driveway, large basement for storage and is in a great location! This is a no smoking home. Tenant would be responsible for electricity, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling, lawn care, and snow removal.

Basic Requirements to Qualify:
Gross monthly income must be 3x's rent amount
Minimum credit score of 680 (co-signer required if under)
Stable employment
No history of eviction or other landlord issues
No pending bankruptcy
No disqualifying criminal history
Other qualifying factors do apply

This is a NO smoking property. This is NOT Section 8 approved. Full background and credit check required on all tenants over 18 years.

Showings are available Mon. Fri., 9 am 4 pm.
Contact us today to schedule a showing or visit www.Rent1234.com

(RLNE5667926)

