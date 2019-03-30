1563 11th Ave

Amenities

Available for immediate move in, the unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1100 square feet of living space. Featuring wood floors in the main living area and 3 generously sized bedrooms. Convenient location with access to HWY 61 and interstate 494. Visit vsmrealestate.com/rentals to set up a showing!! Located in the East Ridge School District



Special Features;



- Stainless Steel Appliances



- 3 bedrooms



- 2 bathrooms



- Garage Parking



- New paint



- Move In Ready



Special Lease Terms;



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.



5. No pets.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds