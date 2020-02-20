All apartments in Mounds View
Home
/
Mounds View, MN
/
2908 Co. Rd. H2
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2908 Co. Rd. H2

2908 County Road H2 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2908 County Road H2, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mounds View House Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard - Single family house in Mounds View available now. Living room has brand new carpet and large windows overlooking the front yard. There's a huge bedroom on the main level with hardwood floors that's just down the hall from the full bathroom. The kitchen overlooks the back yard and is open to the dining room.
There are two large bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors. There's a second full bathroom between these bedrooms.
The basement is unfinished but there's plenty of room for storage as well as a washer/dryer. This house has a large back yard with back patio and detached two car garage. Great Mounds View location within a mile of several parks and lakes. Easy access to I35W and Highway 65.

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5523598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have any available units?
2908 Co. Rd. H2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have?
Some of 2908 Co. Rd. H2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Co. Rd. H2 currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Co. Rd. H2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Co. Rd. H2 pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mounds View.
Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 offers parking.
Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have a pool?
No, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have accessible units?
No, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Co. Rd. H2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 Co. Rd. H2 does not have units with air conditioning.

