2908 Co. Rd. H2

Mounds View House Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard - Single family house in Mounds View available now. Living room has brand new carpet and large windows overlooking the front yard. There's a huge bedroom on the main level with hardwood floors that's just down the hall from the full bathroom. The kitchen overlooks the back yard and is open to the dining room.

There are two large bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors. There's a second full bathroom between these bedrooms.

The basement is unfinished but there's plenty of room for storage as well as a washer/dryer. This house has a large back yard with back patio and detached two car garage. Great Mounds View location within a mile of several parks and lakes. Easy access to I35W and Highway 65.



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE5523598)