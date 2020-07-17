Amenities

3051 39th Ave S Available 10/15/20 4 BEDROOM NEW CONSTRUCTION!! - Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION in South Moorhead!! 4 Bed, 2 bath Bilevel Home. Large kitchen with Quartz countertops, lots of natural lighting, central air, energy efficient spray foamed walls, air exchanger, large deck that goes down to your fully fenced yard and extra large double stall garage. Be the first to call this house HOME!! Call or email today for a virtual tour of a Model home. River Rock Property 701-639-4900 or rent@rrfargo.com



(RLNE5849305)