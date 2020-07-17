All apartments in Moorhead
Find more places like 3051 39th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorhead, MN
/
3051 39th Ave S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3051 39th Ave S

3051 39th Avenue South · (701) 639-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moorhead
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3051 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN 56560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3051 39th Ave S · Avail. Oct 15

$1,625

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
3051 39th Ave S Available 10/15/20 4 BEDROOM NEW CONSTRUCTION!! - Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION in South Moorhead!! 4 Bed, 2 bath Bilevel Home. Large kitchen with Quartz countertops, lots of natural lighting, central air, energy efficient spray foamed walls, air exchanger, large deck that goes down to your fully fenced yard and extra large double stall garage. Be the first to call this house HOME!! Call or email today for a virtual tour of a Model home. River Rock Property 701-639-4900 or rent@rrfargo.com

(RLNE5849305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 39th Ave S have any available units?
3051 39th Ave S has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3051 39th Ave S have?
Some of 3051 39th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 39th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3051 39th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 39th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3051 39th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3051 39th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3051 39th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3051 39th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 39th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 39th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3051 39th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3051 39th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3051 39th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 39th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 39th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 39th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3051 39th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3051 39th Ave S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodstone
3220 12th Street South
Moorhead, MN 56560
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd
Moorhead, MN 56560
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102
Moorhead, MN 56560
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S
Moorhead, MN 56560
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560

Similar Pages

Moorhead 1 BedroomsMoorhead 2 Bedrooms
Moorhead Apartments with GaragesMoorhead Apartments with Parking
Moorhead Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, NDWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity