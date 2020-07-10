/
apartments with washer dryer
68 Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1616 6th Ave S -
1616 6th Avenue Southeast, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730102)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2204 7th Street South
2204 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Detached Garage - Nice 4 bed/2 bath house with cute interior for rent. Nice hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. AND bar or movie theater area in basement living area. Corner lot with a detached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
913 18 1/2 St S
913 18 1/2 Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Address: 913 18 1/2 St S,Moorhead, MN 56560 **1/2 month off with a 12 month lease!! Description: Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Near MSUM Campus Heat Paid Washer and Dryer in Building Off street parking No pets Available: Now!!!!!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1222 3rd St S
1222 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2158 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3857758)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3314 Village Green Drive
3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700225)
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
424 11th St S
424 11th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Washer and Dryer Garage No Pets Off street Parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4759423)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
909 5th St S Available 06/05/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2924071)
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Brunsdale
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Northport
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
821 2 St N
821 2nd Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house-2 blocks from Sanford Downtown - Property Id: 307924 Nice 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, fully fenced house in North Fargo 2 blocks east of Sanford health and close to NDSU.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fargo
1010 7th Ave N
1010 7th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV 3 bedroom Home Walk to NDSU campus All utilities are tenants responsibility washer and dryer Pets Ok $75.00M Per Pet Off street parking Rent $1095 Deposit $600.00 Accepts Section 8.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brunsdale
2650 15th St. S
2650 15th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4724539)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
801 Kennedy Ct N
801 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1/2 off first month and free 50"SMART TV with a 12 month lease Walk to ndsu 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms garage washer and dryer included tenant pays all utilities Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5558242)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
2908 7th St N
2908 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
Water/Heat/Sewer/Garbage Paid!! Close to the bus system Quiet neighborhood Off Street Parking Rent: $595 a month Deposit: $300 Available Now!!! Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4077916)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
906 10th Ave N
906 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
- (RLNE3267015)
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
505 28th Avenue North - 1
505 28th Ave N, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom --Garden Level-- 5 steps below grade 1 block from Northport shopping center and MAT Bus Route 13 Updates: paint, blinds, ceiling fans, bathtub & surround, vanity, toilet, flooring throughout! Abundant storage and closets in the
Results within 5 miles of Moorhead
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Westgate
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Brunsdale
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
