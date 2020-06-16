All apartments in Moorhead
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1

2915 Heatherwood Circle South · (701) 866-4860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN 56560

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot. In the basement you'll find 2 bedrooms and bathroom with laundry. Call today to schedule your showing!
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot. In the basement you'll find 2 bedrooms and bathroom with laundry. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have any available units?
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have?
Some of 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorhead.
Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have a pool?
No, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1 has units with air conditioning.
