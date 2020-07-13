Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Monticello, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monticello apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,345
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9218 Orchard Lane
9218 Orchard Lane, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,300
1554 sqft
9218 Orchard Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For Rent: Spacious Townhome Includes: - 3 Bedrooms - Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Accessible Bathroom and Shower - 2 Standard Bathroom with

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
204 Locust Street #201
204 Locust St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
$940
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6077 Mill Run Rd
6077 Mill Run Road, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
912 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
12701 Rolling Ridge Rd
12701 Rolling Ridge Road, Becker, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1451 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
14271 Bank Street
14271 Bank Street, Becker, MN
Studio
$1,380
1380 sqft
A rare opportunity to set up shop at the Becker Square Mall is available as of September 1st, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
35 Lake St #5
35 Lake St S, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 09/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Midtowne/Hillcrest is a small town home community located in the heart of beautiful Buffalo, Minnesota. These charming multi-level town homes offer private front and back entrances, updated kitchens, and large basements with additional storage space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11474 Town Center Dr NE
11474 Town Center Drive, St. Michael, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1548 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome - Town Center West - 2 Full Bedroom 2.5 Bath Amenities 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
713 Willow Glen Drive - 1
713 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Desirable Willow glen Association. Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage. Bonus Loft area that could be used for an office or family area. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. Water/ Sewer/ Garbage included in rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14469 190th Ave NW
14469 190th Avenue Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
14469 190th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 available August 01: 1bd mother- in- law wing apartment with a country feel; elk river MN - $999.00/mo+ utilities $1048.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1896 sqft
Available immediately. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE- request a showing online. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
327 Arlanda Circle
327 Arlanda Circle, Buffalo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,790
2770 sqft
327 Arlanda Circle Available 08/31/20 Lovely 5BR 3BA Home in Buffalo - Lovely 5BR 3BA home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Buffalo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monticello, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monticello apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

