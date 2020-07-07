870 Wagon Wheel Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautiful kitchen that has exposed brick and lovely countertops. This property was remodeled in 2018 and features an unfinished basement for extra storage, laundry, a back deck, an oversized detached 1 car garage, and a huge backyard!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beVrO_wzcZ8&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 11/5/19

