Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

870 Wagon Wheel Trl

870 Wagon Wheel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

870 Wagon Wheel Trail, Mendota Heights, MN 55120

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautiful kitchen that has exposed brick and lovely countertops. This property was remodeled in 2018 and features an unfinished basement for extra storage, laundry, a back deck, an oversized detached 1 car garage, and a huge backyard!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beVrO_wzcZ8&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 11/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have any available units?
870 Wagon Wheel Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mendota Heights, MN.
What amenities does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have?
Some of 870 Wagon Wheel Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Wagon Wheel Trl currently offering any rent specials?
870 Wagon Wheel Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Wagon Wheel Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl is pet friendly.
Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl offer parking?
Yes, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl offers parking.
Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have a pool?
No, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl does not have a pool.
Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have accessible units?
No, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Wagon Wheel Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Wagon Wheel Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

