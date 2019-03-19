All apartments in Medina
3355 Hunter Drive

3355 Hunter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3355 Hunter Drive, Medina, MN 55340

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
garage
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LAWN / SNOW CARE, DIRECT TV AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT CABLE &amp;amp; INTERNET! $150 PLUS PER MONTH IN INCLUDED FEATURES! Call 612-351-6203 or e-mail KimR @renterswarehouse.com to schedule a showing. Available October 1st. This prime home features 1 bedroom 1 bathroom and 900 sqft. Located in a gorgeous private setting overlooking a wetland with natural habitat views! Enjoy the peace and quite of the country setting with easy access to parks, trails, shops restaurants and entertainment. The unit features a spacious living room with great natural light and vaulted ceilings. Full kitchen setup! The bathroom includes tile floors and a tile surround shower. Generous sized bedroom with ample closet space. 1 car HEATED garage parking with TONS OF EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Laundry on site. Sorry, no pets. Surrounding areas: Plymouth, Medina, Maple Grove, Wayzata.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Hunter Drive have any available units?
3355 Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, MN.
What amenities does 3355 Hunter Drive have?
Some of 3355 Hunter Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3355 Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medina.
Does 3355 Hunter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3355 Hunter Drive offers parking.
Does 3355 Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Hunter Drive have a pool?
No, 3355 Hunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3355 Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Hunter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 Hunter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 Hunter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
