3355 Hunter Drive

LAWN / SNOW CARE, DIRECT TV AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT CABLE &amp; INTERNET! $150 PLUS PER MONTH IN INCLUDED FEATURES! Call 612-351-6203 or e-mail KimR @renterswarehouse.com to schedule a showing. Available October 1st. This prime home features 1 bedroom 1 bathroom and 900 sqft. Located in a gorgeous private setting overlooking a wetland with natural habitat views! Enjoy the peace and quite of the country setting with easy access to parks, trails, shops restaurants and entertainment. The unit features a spacious living room with great natural light and vaulted ceilings. Full kitchen setup! The bathroom includes tile floors and a tile surround shower. Generous sized bedroom with ample closet space. 1 car HEATED garage parking with TONS OF EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Laundry on site. Sorry, no pets. Surrounding areas: Plymouth, Medina, Maple Grove, Wayzata.