Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Extraordinary two story home that sits perfectly on a .75 acre cul-de-sac lot in Medina's Wild Meadows neighborhood. 5BR/6BA with over 7000 FSF, a Sport Court, an amusement room and an expansive 10+ car attached garage perfect for toys of all kinds. Fantastic location for today's active lifestyle with miles of walking trails, close proximity to the Medina Country Club and within the award winning Wayzata school district.